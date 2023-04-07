US Expects to See 'Dramatic' Decrease in Turkey-Russia Trade - Reports

The United States expects to see a "dramatic" decrease in trade between Russia and Turkey after Ankara assured Washington that it will stop re-exporting sanctioned goods to Moscow, Reuters reported on Friday, citing senior US officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The United States expects to see a "dramatic" decrease in trade between Russia and Turkey after Ankara assured Washington that it will stop re-exporting sanctioned goods to Moscow, Reuters reported on Friday, citing senior US officials.

Turkish officials have told their US counterparts that they have instituted bans on the re-export of sanctioned goods to Russia, although the United States has yet to see evidence of the change, the report said.

It will take the US government some time to see the result, but it expects data to show that trade would drop "dramatically," State Department Office of Sanctions Coordination head James O'Brien is quoted as saying in the report.

The United States has dispatched several senior officials to Turkey since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine to warn against circumventing the US-led sanctions the collective West has imposed on Russia, the report said.

In the past, Turkey has avoided taking sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and has been vocal about its opposition to the Western sanctions imposed on Russia, the report said.

However, Turkey has agreed that the Russian military should not use products that are exported to the country, the report added.

The policy change comes after the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized countries agreed to increase the pressure on third countries to restrict the sale of goods to Russia, according to the report.