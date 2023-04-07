Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

US Expects To See 'Dramatic' Decrease In Turkey-Russia Trade - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 11:13 PM

US Expects to See 'Dramatic' Decrease in Turkey-Russia Trade - Reports

The United States expects to see a "dramatic" decrease in trade between Russia and Turkey after Ankara assured Washington that it will stop re-exporting sanctioned goods to Moscow, Reuters reported on Friday, citing senior US officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The United States expects to see a "dramatic" decrease in trade between Russia and Turkey after Ankara assured Washington that it will stop re-exporting sanctioned goods to Moscow, Reuters reported on Friday, citing senior US officials.

Turkish officials have told their US counterparts that they have instituted bans on the re-export of sanctioned goods to Russia, although the United States has yet to see evidence of the change, the report said.

It will take the US government some time to see the result, but it expects data to show that trade would drop "dramatically," State Department Office of Sanctions Coordination head James O'Brien is quoted as saying in the report.

The United States has dispatched several senior officials to Turkey since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine to warn against circumventing the US-led sanctions the collective West has imposed on Russia, the report said.

In the past, Turkey has avoided taking sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and has been vocal about its opposition to the Western sanctions imposed on Russia, the report said.

However, Turkey has agreed that the Russian military should not use products that are exported to the country, the report added.

The policy change comes after the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized countries agreed to increase the pressure on third countries to restrict the sale of goods to Russia, according to the report.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Washington Sale Ankara United States Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets two members of Presidency ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets two members of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

22 seconds ago
 Sajid Abbasi elected unopposed Islamabad Market Co ..

Sajid Abbasi elected unopposed Islamabad Market Committee chairman

2 minutes ago
 Presidency belongs to people, children: President ..

Presidency belongs to people, children: President Dr Arif Alvi

2 minutes ago
 11 traders fined for overcharging

11 traders fined for overcharging

2 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

23 minutes ago
 Mockery of Constitution, law must come to an end: ..

Mockery of Constitution, law must come to an end: Minister for Information and B ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.