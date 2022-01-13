US Expects to See More Cyber Attacks Against Crypto Currency Transactions - Secret Service

Cyber actors are expected to increase their technological capabilities to attack the evolving sophisticated crypto currency transactions in the future, Secret Service Office of Investigations Assistant Director Jeremy Sheridan said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Cyber actors are expected to increase their technological capabilities to attack the evolving sophisticated crypto Currency transactions in the future, Secret Service Office of Investigations Assistant Director Jeremy Sheridan said on Thursday.

"Increasing technological capabilities of the cyber actor as the more advanced digital money transactions evolve certainly will be something I see more of in the future," Sheridan said during a virtual conversation with the Washington Post.

Consequently, US law enforcement agencies should therefore be ready to confront the next wave of attacks against crypto currency transactions, Sheridan said.

In addition to the "standard" threats, the US Secret Service now sees new emerging "smart" scams and fraud as cyber criminals attempt to steal crypto currency money from investors, Sheridan said.

"We have seen cyber criminals be able to insert themselves in that process in order to commit scams, commit frauds, or do takeovers of the crypto value and take it from initial investor," he added.