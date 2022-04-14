US Expects to Ship All of New $800Mln Military Aid to Ukraine Within 4 Weeks - Official

The United States expects to ship all of its new $800 million military aid package to Ukraine within four weeks, a senior US defense official said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The United States expects to ship all of its new $800 million military aid package to Ukraine within four weeks, a senior US defense official said on Thursday.

"Of $800 million worth of material it will take us about four weeks total, total, to close out that $800 million," the official told a briefing.

It takes 3-4 days to get the first shipment in the air after its authorization, the official said.