US Expects To Train Ukraine's Armed Forces On NASAMS Early Next Month - Pentagon Chief

Published October 27, 2022 | 09:59 PM

The United States expects Ukraine will have the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) capability by early next month and the US can train its troops there, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The United States expects Ukraine will have the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) capability by early next month and the US can train its troops there, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

"We have been pressing hard to get them a NASAMS capability and we expect that early next month we'll be able to get the capability and train troops up there in Ukraine," Austin said during a press conference.

Earlier this week, Raytheon Technologies CEO Greg Hayes said two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) recently delivered to the US government are currently being installed in Ukraine.

