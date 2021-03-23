US Expects 'Tough Days' With Russia, But Wants to Work on Key Issues - Sullivan

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The United States is anticipating difficult times ahead in its relations with Russia because of the disagreements between the two countries, however, Washington wants to work with Moscow on major issues, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in an interview on Monday.

"We believe that we are going to have tough days with Russia because there are issues on which we profoundly disagree and actions we need to respond to forcefully," Sullivan told MSNBC. "We also believe that we can work with Russia on key issues including the nuclear question where just in the last few weeks, we have extended the New START agreement by five years. This will not be an easy relationship. It will have significant challenges. It will require America to stand up for its interests."