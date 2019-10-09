US Expects Turkey To Protect Civilians, Prevent Humanitarian Crisis In Syria - Trump
Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:05 PM
The United States expects Turkey to abide by its commitments to protect civilians and prevent a humanitarian crisis as it carries out its incursion in northern Syria, US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday
"Turkey has committed to protecting civilians, protecting religious minorities, including Christians, and ensuring no humanitarian crisis takes place - and we will hold them to this commitment," Trump said.