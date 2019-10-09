US Expects Turkey to Protect Civilians, Prevent Humanitarian Crisis in Syria - Trump

The United States expects Turkey to abide by its commitments to protect civilians and prevent a humanitarian crisis as it carries out its incursion in northern Syria, US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The United States expects Turkey to abide by its commitments to protect civilians and prevent a humanitarian crisis as it carries out its incursion in northern Syria , US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Turkey has committed to protecting civilians, protecting religious minorities, including Christians, and ensuring no humanitarian crisis takes place - and we will hold them to this commitment," Trump said.