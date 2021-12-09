US Expects Ukraine to Use Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles for Self-Defense Purposes - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The United States expects Ukraine's military to use Javelin anti-tank missiles responsibly for self-defense purpose but there are no restrictions on where they can be used, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"Our expectation for use of the Javelins are that they're to be used in a self-defensive mode, for self-defense purposes, but there's no geographical restriction on where they can be used inside Ukraine," Kirby said during a press briefing. "We expect them to use them responsibly and for purposes of self-defense."