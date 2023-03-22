US Expects Zelenskyy to Participate in Summit for Democracy Next Week - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States expects Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to participate in the 2023 Summit for Democracy from March 29-30, National Security Council Senior Director for Democracy and Human Rights Rob Berschinski said on Wednesday

"I would refer you to the Ukrainian government in terms of confirming President Zelenskyy's participation, but our expectation is that he will participate in the summit as with many dozens of foreign leaders," Berschinski told reporters.

The summit is co-hosted by the United States, Costa Rica, South Korea, Zambia and the Netherlands, both in-person and virtually, Berschinski said.

A day before major events, the United States is planning to organize several high-level meetings, one of which will be focused on Ukraine, he said.

"Ukraine and Russia's brutal invasion will be featured in the Summit for Democracy," Berschinski said.

The summit will convene senior government officials and activists from 120 countries, he added.