MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The US expeditionary fast transport USNS Yuma has been sent to the Black Sea, the US Sixth Fleet said on Thursday.

"BREAKING: #USNSYuma (T-EPF-8) began its northbound transit into the #BlackSea to operate with our @NATO Allies & partners! #PowerForPeace," the Sixth Fleet wrote on its Twitter page.