US Expels 10 Russian Personnel From Diplomatic Mission In Washington - White House
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:30 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The United States decided to expel 10 personnel from the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington, DC, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.
"The United States is expelling ten personnel from the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington, DC. The personnel include representatives of Russian intelligence services," the statement said.