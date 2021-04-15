UrduPoint.com
US Expels 10 Russian Personnel From Diplomatic Mission In Washington - White House

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The United States decided to expel 10 personnel from the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington, DC, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

"The United States is expelling ten personnel from the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington, DC. The personnel include representatives of Russian intelligence services," the statement said.

