US Expert Community Primed For Information Security Dialogue With Russia- Russian Official

Fri 21st June 2019 | 01:19 PM

US Expert Community Primed for Information Security Dialogue With Russia- Russian Official

The US expert community is primed for launching information security dialogue with Russia, Andrei Krutskikh, Russian special presidential representative for international cooperation in information security, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The US expert community is primed for launching information security dialogue with Russia, Andrei Krutskikh, Russian special presidential representative for international cooperation in information security, told Sputnik on Friday.

"The president has provided exhaustive response to all these questions yesterday [during the annual Q&A session].

The essence is quite simple. We will not be chasing anyone. Both Russia and the United States understand that this topic [information security] is important, while there is some mutual resentment. There is an understanding that we need to talk, but one side � and it is clear which one � puts forward ultimatums all the time," Krutskikh told Sputnik.

He voiced the belief that US "domestic rows" were the reason behind these ultimatums.

