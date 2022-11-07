UrduPoint.com

US Experts Flag Russian Attempts To Meddle In Upcoming Congress Elections - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2022 | 01:40 PM

US Experts Flag Russian Attempts to Meddle in Upcoming Congress Elections - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) US digital security experts and researchers have accused Russia of trying to interfere in the midterm elections to the US Congress coming up on November 8, The New York Times reported.

Researchers have identified a series of Russian information operations to influence US elections and erode support for Ukraine, the newspaper said.

The scale of Russia's current information campaigns on social media are "much smaller" compared with the 2016 US presidential election, although the efforts still reach impressionable users, the report said, adding that the goal remains the same and focuses on stoking anger among Conservative voters, as well as undermining trust in the US electoral system.

In addition, Russia, this time, aims to undermine US President Joe Biden and administration's extensive military assistance extended to Ukraine, the report said.

Russia has consistently denied any meddling in US elections, saying the allegations have been invented to excuse the 2016 loss of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

On Tuesday, Americans will be voting to re-elect the entire House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate.

