WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) A group of US experts advocating for a hard line in relations with Russia, called on US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to send more weapons to Kiev amid alleged Russia's military build-up near Ukraine, Axios reported.

According to the news outlet's Sunday report, Sullivan held a videoconference with Russia experts on January 3 ahead of the upcoming diplomatic meetings with Russian officials. The group of experts included those who worked under the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

"It's always smart to engage with outsiders. There's never a downside. Jake is not afraid to interact with specialists, including those who may disagree with him," former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul told the newspaper.

At the same time, McFaul did not confirm the fact that the conference had taken place or that he had participated in it.

Meanwhile, US high-ranking officials announced that Washington was ready to discuss on a reciprocal basis some aspects of Russia's concern, the media said. In particular, the issues include new restrictions on the number of missiles and military exercises in Europe.

At the same time, the officials reportedly denied recent media reports that Washington was considering reducing its presence in Europe. According to the newspaper, they also said that no firm commitments would be made during the upcoming negotiations with Russia.

"We know part of the Russian strategy is to try to divide us from our transatlantic allies and partners and sow discord and doubt about how we'll engage as talks are underway. That dog won't hunt," Sullivan told Axios.

Later on Monday, senior Russian and US diplomats will meet in Geneva for a strategic stability dialogue that will cover European security, the conflict in eastern Ukraine and Moscow's proposals on security guarantees. Following the US-Russia talks, a Russia-NATO council will meet in Brussels and consultations with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe will take place in Vienna.

At the end of 2021, Russia presented NATO and the United State draft agreements on security guarantees, which included non-expansion of NATO eastwards.