US Experts Will Join Investigation Into Missiles Landing On Polish Territory - President

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 05:10 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) US experts will join the investigation into the landing of missiles on the territory of Poland, Polish President Andrzej Duda told reporters.

Earlier, Duda held a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden.

"President Joe Biden has declared that he will send US experts to support the work of our experts," Duda said.

Polish media reported on November 15 in the evening that two missiles had allegedly fallen on the territory of Poland - in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine, two people were killed. The Polish Foreign Ministry said a missile that had landed in Poland was Russian-made.

Duda said Poland has no exact information whose missiles landed on its territory.

