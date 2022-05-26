US Exploits Artificial Intelligence to Analyze Data Related to Ukraine Conflict - General

The United States military is exploiting Artificial Intelligence capabilities in Europe to analyze data related to the conflict in Ukraine as well as to track movements and activities of different actors there, US Army forces in Europe and Africa Commander Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in a congressional hearing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The United States military is exploiting Artificial Intelligence capabilities in Europe to analyze data related to the conflict in Ukraine as well as to track movements and activities of different actors there, US Army forces in Europe and Africa Commander Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in a congressional hearing on Thursday.

"There are a few efforts that the US side has been working on with regard to Artificial Intelligence we are using a couple of those in Europe right now, during this crisis. They're proving very, very useful. They help us keep track of where everybody is and what they're doing," Cavoli told a US Senate Armed Services Committee.

Cavoli pointed out that the use of Artificial Intelligence in Europe is already paying "big dividends" for the United States.

The Defense Department is aware of US adversaries working on the same technologies and that is why Cavoli said it is an "imperative" to continue to develop such capabilities.

Cavoli is currently going through Congressional hearings as part of his confirmation procedure after US President Joe Biden nominated him to be the next commander of the NATO forces in Europe to replace Gen. Tod Wolters.