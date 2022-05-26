UrduPoint.com

US Exploits Artificial Intelligence To Analyze Data Related To Ukraine Conflict - General

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2022 | 09:06 PM

US Exploits Artificial Intelligence to Analyze Data Related to Ukraine Conflict - General

The United States military is exploiting Artificial Intelligence capabilities in Europe to analyze data related to the conflict in Ukraine as well as to track movements and activities of different actors there, US Army forces in Europe and Africa Commander Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in a congressional hearing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The United States military is exploiting Artificial Intelligence capabilities in Europe to analyze data related to the conflict in Ukraine as well as to track movements and activities of different actors there, US Army forces in Europe and Africa Commander Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in a congressional hearing on Thursday.

"There are a few efforts that the US side has been working on with regard to Artificial Intelligence we are using a couple of those in Europe right now, during this crisis. They're proving very, very useful. They help us keep track of where everybody is and what they're doing," Cavoli told a US Senate Armed Services Committee.

Cavoli pointed out that the use of Artificial Intelligence in Europe is already paying "big dividends" for the United States.

The Defense Department is aware of US adversaries working on the same technologies and that is why Cavoli said it is an "imperative" to continue to develop such capabilities.

Cavoli is currently going through Congressional hearings as part of his confirmation procedure after US President Joe Biden nominated him to be the next commander of the NATO forces in Europe to replace Gen. Tod Wolters.

Related Topics

Hearing Africa NATO Senate Army Ukraine Europe Same United States

Recent Stories

Murtaza Wahab directs secretary to ensure implemen ..

Murtaza Wahab directs secretary to ensure implementation of 'Student Unions Act' ..

1 minute ago
 Austin Consults With Japan Defense Chief on North ..

Austin Consults With Japan Defense Chief on North Korea Test Missile Launches - ..

1 minute ago
 Father, son remanded to police custody in constabl ..

Father, son remanded to police custody in constable murder case

1 minute ago
 LEAs role lauded for ensuring law and order during ..

LEAs role lauded for ensuring law and order during PTI's protest : IGP

1 minute ago
 Sale of English Football Club Chelsea to US Busine ..

Sale of English Football Club Chelsea to US Businessman Todd Boehly's Group Fina ..

5 minutes ago
 1st international conference on emerging trends of ..

1st international conference on emerging trends of Physics concludes

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.