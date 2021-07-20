UrduPoint.com
US Explores Designating Cuban Officials Over Recent Violence - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 11:24 PM

The United States is working on sanctioning Cuban officials over the recent violence in their country and seeks to engage its international partners, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a briefing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The United States is working on sanctioning Cuban officials over the recent violence in their country and seeks to engage its international partners, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a briefing on Tuesday.

"At the President's direction, we are actively pursuing measures that support both the Cuban people and hold the Cuban regime accountable, and that has been the prism through which the President has made his decisions," Psaki said during a press briefing. "That includes working closely with the private sector and congress to identify viable options to make internet more accessible to the Cuban people.

We are looking at options, there are a lot ideas out there."

Psaki said the Biden administration is also looking to leverage the United States' international organization partners regarding humanitarian assistance flows to Cuba and work with them to voice concern and put public pressure on.

"The Treasury Department via the office of Foreign Assets Control will continue to explore designating Cuban officials responsible for violence, repression and human rights violation against peaceful protesters, and we'll form a remittance working group to identify the most effective way to get remittances directly into the hands of the Cuban people," she said.

