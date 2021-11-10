UrduPoint.com

US Explores Situation In Case Of Donbas Escalation At Black Sea Drills - Russian Military

Wed 10th November 2021 | 12:40 PM

US Explores Situation in Case of Donbas Escalation at Black Sea Drills - Russian Military

The US military drills in the Black Sea are staged to examine the theater of military operations in case of a possible escalation in Donbas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The US military drills in the Black Sea are staged to examine the theater of military operations in case of a possible escalation in Donbas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Taking into account the fact that in addition to the US Navy, tactical, patrol and strategic aviation, as well as contingents of the armed forces of Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania, Turkey and Ukraine are planned to be involved in the drills, there is obviously an examination of the alleged theater of military operations in the case of Kiev's preparation of a belligerent solution (use of force) in the southeast," the ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry stressed that such actions are a destabilizing factor in the Black Sea region that may be aimed at "military exploration of the Ukrainian territory."

