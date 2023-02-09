US Exploring Action Against PLA-Linked Chinese Entities Behind 'Spy Balloon' - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The United States will consider taking action against Chinese entities linked to the People's Liberation Army that allegedly supported the "surveillance" balloon's incursion into US airspace last week, the State Department said Thursday.

"The United States will also explore taking action against P.R.C. entities linked to the P.L.A. that supported the balloon's incursion into U.S. airspace," a State Department official said, as quoted by The New York Times.