US Exploring Idea of Providing Payments to Victims of Drone Strike in Kabul - McKenzie

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) The United States is exploring the possibility of providing payments to the families of victims killed in a US drone strike in Kabul last month, Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Kenneth McKenzie said on Friday.

"We are exploring the possibility of ex-gratia payments," McKenzie said during a press briefing about the US drone strike that killed 10 civilians, seven of them children, in Kabul on August 29.