US Exploring 'Next Steps' On New START Treaty, Remains In Full Compliance - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 12:50 AM

US Exploring 'Next Steps' on New START Treaty, Remains in Full Compliance - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The United States is exploring the "next steps" with respect to the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) after Russia suspended its participation in the accord, but Washington remains in full compliance and is prepared to engage with Moscow in arms control, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"We are working to preserve the treaty. We continue to urge Moscow to resume full compliance with the treaty," Price said during a press briefing. "Even as we explore our next steps, we are demonstrating that responsible leadership that we think ought to be replicated in Moscow. We remain in full compliance with the treaty. We continue to be prepared to engage meaningfully with Russia on arms control, and on new start specifically."

