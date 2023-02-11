US Export Sanctions Target Entities Supporting Chinese Aerospace Programs - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The United States is imposing export restrictions on six Chinese entities for their ties to China's aerospace programs, including airships, following the takedown of an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over the US, the Commerce Department said in a notice.

"In this rule, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) amends the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) by adding six entities to the Entity List, under the destination of the People's Republic of China," the notice said on Friday. "These entities are being added for their support to China's military modernization efforts, specifically the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) aerospace programs including airships and balloons and related materials and components.

"

The export restrictions come following the transit of an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over the US earlier this month, which culminated in the US shooting down the airship over the Atlantic Ocean.

China maintains that the airship was engaged in scientific research, while the US claims the airship was part of a larger balloon surveillance program operating worldwide.