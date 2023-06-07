US Exports to Russia Decline to $65.2Mln in April - Census

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) US exports of goods to Russia totaled $65.2 million in April, marking the first decline in exports this year, according to data released by the US Census Bureau on Wednesday.

In March, the United States exported $66.

4 million worth of goods to Russia, up from $61.2 million in February and $44.6 million in January.

Imports from Russia suffered an even larger drop last month, shrinking from $561.9 million in March to $215.6 million in April.

In February, the US imported $642.8 million worth of goods from Russia, an all-time high for 2023.