US Exports to Russia Reach $90.4Mln, Highest Level Since March - Census Bureau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The United States exported $90.4 million in goods to Russia in September, the highest monthly export figure since March, according to data released by the Census Bureau on Thursday.

However, imports from Russia to the US totaled $332.1 million, the lowest monthly import figure this year, the data also showed.

The US maintains a negative trade balance of more than $11 billion with Russia so far in 2022, meaning it imports more from Russia than it exports there. The final 2021 trade balance between the US and Russia was -$23.2 billion.