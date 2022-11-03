UrduPoint.com

US Exports To Russia Reach $90.4Mln, Highest Level Since March - Census Bureau

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2022 | 08:09 PM

The United States exported $90.4 million in goods to Russia in September, the highest monthly export figure since March, according to data released by the Census Bureau on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The United States exported $90.4 million in goods to Russia in September, the highest monthly export figure since March, according to data released by the Census Bureau on Thursday.

US exports to Russia totaled $90.4 million, the Census Bureau said.

However, imports from Russia to the US totaled $332.1 million, the lowest monthly import figure this year, the data also showed.

The US maintains a negative trade balance of more than $11 billion with Russia so far in 2022, meaning it imports more from Russia than it exports there. The final 2021 trade balance between the US and Russia was -$23.2 billion.

