US Expressed Readiness For Dialogue On Russia's Security Guarantees Proposals - Lavrov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 05:06 PM

The United States expressed willingness to engage in a dialogue with Russia on its security guarantees proposals, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at joint press conference after the meeting with Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turkovich

"Yes, of course this is a response to our proposals. But so far the answer is on the organizational side, I mean the willingness of the United States to start a dialogue on the bilateral line and on Russia-NATO relations," Lavrov said, adding that "we have an understanding of the formats, we have an understanding of the agencies that will be represented in the talks, now the most important thing is to begin these talks in practical terms.

The Russian foreign minister also said that Russia is ready to discuss with the United States their concerns on the matter.

"As for whether we are ready to discuss Washington's concerns, we are ready to discuss everything, but so far, as you actually said when you asked your question, we have not received such concerns," he said.

