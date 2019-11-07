UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Expresses Concern Over Foreign Intervention In Libya

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 05:10 PM

U.S. expresses concern over foreign intervention in Libya

U.S. Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland on Wednesday expressed concern over increasing foreign intervention and civilian casualties in Libya

TRIPOLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :U.S. Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland on Wednesday expressed concern over increasing foreign intervention and civilian casualties in Libya.

The ambassador made the remarks during a meeting with the UN-backed government's interior minister, Fathi Bashagha, the U.S. Embassy to Libya said in a statement.

During the meeting, Ambassador Richard Norland "expressed U.S. concern regarding the escalating involvement of external state actors and mercenaries in Libya and the increased numbers of civilian casualties," it said.

The east-based Libyan army, led by General Khalifa Haftar, has been leading a military campaign since early April in and around the capital Tripoli, attempting to take over the city and overthrow the UN-backed government.

The fighting claimed thousands of lives and injured thousands others, and also displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians.

The east-based army is allied with the east-based government, as the North African nation is politically divided between eastern and western governments.

Related Topics

Injured Army Interior Minister Tripoli Libya April Government

Recent Stories

11th UVAS Convocation to be held on 12th December, ..

9 minutes ago

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) takes action agains ..

4 minutes ago

Watchdog Urges Cambodian Government to Allow Exile ..

4 minutes ago

Rabi’s video leaks: Sudden disappearance of sing ..

20 minutes ago

Government committed to transform Naya Pakistan on ..

4 minutes ago

Deutsche Telekom cuts dividend despite higher prof ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.