U.S. expresses concern over foreign intervention in Libya

U.S. Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland on Wednesday expressed concern over increasing foreign intervention and civilian casualties in Libya

TRIPOLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :U.S. Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland on Wednesday expressed concern over increasing foreign intervention and civilian casualties in Libya.

The ambassador made the remarks during a meeting with the UN-backed government's interior minister, Fathi Bashagha, the U.S. Embassy to Libya said in a statement.

During the meeting, Ambassador Richard Norland "expressed U.S. concern regarding the escalating involvement of external state actors and mercenaries in Libya and the increased numbers of civilian casualties," it said.

The east-based Libyan army, led by General Khalifa Haftar, has been leading a military campaign since early April in and around the capital Tripoli, attempting to take over the city and overthrow the UN-backed government.

The fighting claimed thousands of lives and injured thousands others, and also displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians.

The east-based army is allied with the east-based government, as the North African nation is politically divided between eastern and western governments.