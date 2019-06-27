UrduPoint.com
US Expresses Concern Over India's Purchase Of Russian Weapons Systems - Pompeo

Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:50 AM

US Expresses Concern Over India's Purchase of Russian Weapons Systems - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) US officials have expressed concerns to their counterparts in India over the country's plans to purchase Russian S-400 air defense systems, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday during a visit to New Delhi.

"We have expressed our concern about that weapons system, and how difficult it sometimes makes it for America to participate alongside folks who are employing that weapons system," Pompeo told the India Today news magazine.

He declined to discuss whether the US will provide India with a special waiver to protect it from the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which allows penalties against countries that conduct business with sanctioned Russian entities, particularly those in the defense industry.

"I do not want to get ahead of decisions that we'll make with respect to that," he said.

Pompeo promised to "respond in the way that partners do."

In early October, Moscow and New Delhi concluded a contract on shipments of Russia's S-400 missile systems to India worth over $5 billion. The deal was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's two-day visit to India.

