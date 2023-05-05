UrduPoint.com

US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Espionage Law - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The United States is closely monitoring the situation with China's new counter-espionage law and expresses concerns over Beijing's approach to foreigners, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday.

"We are closely monitoring the passing of the PRC's new counter- espionage law, which, as written, will greatly expand the scope of what is considered espionage activities. That is, of course, incredibly concerning to us," Patel told reporters.

US media reported earlier in the day that the new law allows Chinese authorities to gain access to data, personal information and also to ban border crossing.

The law also classifies cyberattacks as espionage activity, the reports said.

Patel declined to provide recommendations to the private sector in terms of this law. However, he added, that the US continues to press China to allow foreign individuals to operate in a safe and open working environment, free of harassment, and free of intimidation. That includes journalists, scholars, and people who are working in civil society organizations and in private companies.

The United States will continue to speak out for human rights and the rule of law, and promote accountability for Chinese government activities, Patel added.

