MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) The United States expressed disappointment over the Iraqi parliament's decision to back a series of measures that include the expulsion of all foreign troops from the Iraqi territory and cutting off ties with the US-led international anti-terrorist coalition, in the wake of the killing of a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader in Baghdad.

The parliament voted to support the measures on Sunday and the decision is currently pending approval from the government.

"While we await further clarification on the legal nature and impact of today's resolution, we strongly urge Iraqi leaders to reconsider the importance of the ongoing economic and security relationship between the two countries and the continued presence of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS [the Islamic State terrorist group banned in Russia]," US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement, as quoted by the NPR broadcaster, late on Sunday.

"We believe it is in the shared interests of the United States and Iraq to continue fighting ISIS together. This administration remains committed to a sovereign, stable, and prosperous Iraq," Ortagus added.