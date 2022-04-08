US Expresses 'Grave Concern' at Reports of Atrocities in Western Tigray - State Dept.

The Biden administration has expressed "grave concern" at the latest reports of atrocities in the western Tigray province of Ethiopia, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The Biden administration has expressed "grave concern" at the latest reports of atrocities in the western Tigray province of Ethiopia, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"The United States reiterates its grave concern over continuing reports of ethnically-motivated atrocities committed by Amhara authorities in western Tigray, Ethiopia, including those described in the recent joint report by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International," Price said in a statement. "In particular, we are deeply troubled by the report's finding that these acts amount to ethnic cleansing."

The US government continued to insist that there must be credible investigations into and accountability for atrocities committed by any party to the conflict as part of any lasting solution to the crisis and it urged the government of Ethiopia to cooperate with the UN Commission of Experts on Human Rights in Ethiopia, the statement said.

"We note with the utmost alarm that thousands of Ethiopians of Tigrayan ethnicity reportedly continue to be detained arbitrarily in life-threatening conditions in western Tigray. We urge the immediate release of any such remaining detainees and call on relevant authorities to grant international monitors access to all detention facilities," the statement added.

The US government strongly supported the declarations of a cessation of hostilities by the government of Ethiopia and the Tigray regional authority and welcomed the news that they had been followed by initial convoys of life-saving assistance, according to the statement.