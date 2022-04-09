UrduPoint.com

US Expresses 'Grave Concern' At Reports Of Atrocities In Western Tigray - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US Expresses 'Grave Concern' at Reports of Atrocities in Western Tigray - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) The Biden administration has expressed "grave concern" at the latest reports of atrocities in the western Tigray province of Ethiopia, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"The United States reiterates its grave concern over continuing reports of ethnically-motivated atrocities committed by Amhara authorities in western Tigray, Ethiopia, including those described in the recent joint report by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International," Price said in a statement. "In particular, we are deeply troubled by the report's finding that these acts amount to ethnic cleansing."

The US government continued to insist that there must be credible investigations into and accountability for atrocities committed by any party to the conflict as part of any lasting solution to the crisis and it urged the government of Ethiopia to cooperate with the UN Commission of Experts on Human Rights in Ethiopia, the statement said.

"We note with the utmost alarm that thousands of Ethiopians of Tigrayan ethnicity reportedly continue to be detained arbitrarily in life-threatening conditions in western Tigray. We urge the immediate release of any such remaining detainees and call on relevant authorities to grant international monitors access to all detention facilities," the statement added.

The US government strongly supported the declarations of a cessation of hostilities by the government of Ethiopia and the Tigray regional authority and welcomed the news that they had been followed by initial convoys of life-saving assistance, according to the statement.

Related Topics

United Nations Amnesty International Price Ethiopia United States All Government

Recent Stories

Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

26 minutes ago
 US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them ..

US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them Till Moscow De-Escalates - St ..

27 minutes ago
 Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Im ..

Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Imports From Russia Until August ..

27 minutes ago
 Ex-Bolivian President Anez Denies Participation in ..

Ex-Bolivian President Anez Denies Participation in Coup During Testimony

27 minutes ago
 Model Criminal Trial Court grants bail to four sus ..

Model Criminal Trial Court grants bail to four suspects in murder case

27 minutes ago
 UN slams deadly attack on Ukrainian train station, ..

UN slams deadly attack on Ukrainian train station, dozens of civilians killed

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.