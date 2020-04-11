UrduPoint.com
US Expresses Readiness To Assist Italy In Fighting COVID-19 - White House

Sat 11th April 2020 | 09:20 AM

US Expresses Readiness to Assist Italy in Fighting COVID-19 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The United States is ready to provide Italy - one of the worst-hit EU nations by the coronavirus - with assistance in fighting the spread of COVID-19, the White House said in a memorandum.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 147,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Italy, with 18,849 fatalities.

"The Government of Italy has requested United States assistance.  Although the United States Government's first and foremost responsibility is to the American people, coming to the aid of Italy will help fight the COVID-19 outbreak and mitigate the impact of the crisis, while simultaneously demonstrating United States leadership in the face of Chinese and Russian disinformation campaigns, lessening the risk of re-infection from Europe into the United States, and maintaining critical supply chains," the memorandum said on late Friday.

The relevant ministries, agencies and non-governmental organizations have been tasked with analyzing the humanitarian needs of Italy and facilitating aid supplies to the European country.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, about 1.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 102,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

