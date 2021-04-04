UrduPoint.com
US Expresses Support For King Abdullah Of Jordan - State Department

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 03:10 AM

US Expresses Support For King Abdullah of Jordan - State Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) The United States fully supports King Abdullah II of Jordan and Washington is closely monitoring the situation in the country, the US State Department said.

"We are closely following the reports and in touch with Jordanian officials. King Abdullah is a key partner of the United States, and he has our full support," US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

State media reported citing Jordan's armed forces on Saturday that former Jordanian crown prince Hamza bin Al-Hussein was told to halt actions undermining national security. Yousef Huneiti, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, was quoted as saying by the Petra news agency that King Abdullah's half-brother was asked to cease "movements and activities that are used to target" the security and stability of Jordan.

Petra reported earlier that Hassan bin Zaid, another member of the royal family, and the king's confidant Basem Ibrahim Awadallah had been arrested for security reasons. However, Yousef Huneiti denied that the prince had been arrested.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, and Lebanon have all expressed support for King Abdullah and Jordan's measures aimed at maintaining stability in the kingdom. The Gulf Cooperation Council has also expressed support for King Abdullah's efforts to maintain security, according to a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The most recent arrests in Jordan are part of an ongoing broader investigation by security agencies. According to Jordan's military, it is being conducted in line with the law and results are going to be presented with full transparency.

