US Expulsion of Russian Diplomatic Personnel Will Not Affect Mission to UN - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The US government's decision to expel ten personnel from the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington will not affect the Russian permanent mission to the United Nations in New York, a diplomatic source at the mission told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The expulsion of Russian personnel from the diplomatic mission in Washington, announced by the United States, will not affect the diplomatic corps of the Russian permanent mission to the United Nations," the source said.