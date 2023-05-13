UrduPoint.com

US Extending COVID-19-Related Tariff Exclusions For China - Trade Representative

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2023 | 12:30 AM

US Extending COVID-19-Related Tariff Exclusions for China - Trade Representative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) The United States will extend certain COVID-19-era exclusions for Section 301 tariffs on China through the end of September, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said in a statement on Friday.

"The Office of the United States Trade Representative today announced the extension of 77 of the 81 COVID-related exclusions in the China Section 301 Investigation," the statement said.

The exclusions, which were set to expire on May 15, will be extended through September 30, the statement said.

The exclusions were initially granted in December 2020 and cover medical-care products, the statement said.

In addition, all 81 of the COVID-19-related exclusions will be extended through May 31 to allow for a transition period, statement added.

The extension allows USTR to continue to consider stakeholder and public feedback on the matter, according to the statement.

