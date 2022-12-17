US Extends 352 Product Exclusions From China Tariffs - USTR

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) The Biden administration has extended exclusions for 352 products that would be subject to tariffs on Chinese goods, the Office of the United States Trade Representative said on Friday.

"The Office of the United States Trade Representative today announced a nine‘month extension of 352 product exclusions in the China Section 301 Investigation that had been scheduled to expire at the end of 2022," the statement said.