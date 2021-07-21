UrduPoint.com
US Extends Ban On Non-Essential Travel Via Canada, Mexico Borders Until August 21 - DHS

Wed 21st July 2021 | 07:30 PM

US Extends Ban on Non-Essential Travel via Canada, Mexico Borders Until August 21 - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The United States is extending its ban on non-essential travel via its land borders with Canada and Mexico until at least August 21, the US Homeland Security Department (DHS) said on Wednesday.

"These restrictions go into effect at 12 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on July 22, 2021 and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m.

EDT on August 21, 2021, unless amended or rescinded prior to that time," DHS said in a notification.

The notification means that the United States will not at present be reciprocating Canada's move to open its border to vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents, who will be eligible to enter Canada through land borders for recreational purposes beginning on August 9.

Canadian and Mexican citizens have been barred from entering the United States via the country's land borders since the inset of the coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020.

