US Extends Border Restrictions With Canada, Mexico Until July 21 - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The United States has reached an agreement with Canada and Mexico to extend border restrictions that limit non-essential travel for another 30 days to July 21 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Based on the success of the existing restrictions and the emergence of additional global COVID-19 hotspots, [the Department of Homeland Security] will continue to limit non-essential travel at our land ports of entry with Canada and Mexico until July 21," Wolf said via Twitter.

Prior to the announcement, the restrictions at US land border crossings with Canada and Mexico were set to expire on Sunday and Monday respectively.

All non-essential travel between the United States and Canada has been halted since March 20.