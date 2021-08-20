UrduPoint.com

US Extends Canada, Mexico Border Restrictions Through Sept. 21 - Homeland Security

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

US Extends Canada, Mexico Border Restrictions Through Sept. 21 - Homeland Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The United States has extended the restrictions on borders with Canada and Mexico through September 21 to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the US Department of Homeland Security announced on Friday.

"To minimize the spread of #COVID19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through September 21, while continuing to ensure the flow of essential trade and travel," the DHS tweeted.

The department added that it continues working closely with its partners across the US and abroad "to determine how to safely and sustainably resume normal travel."

