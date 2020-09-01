UrduPoint.com
US Extends Condolences To India On Death Of Former President Pranab Mukherjee - Pompeo

The United States has expressed condolences to India on the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The United States has expressed condolences to India on the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"The United States is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee," Pompeo said. "On behalf of the American people, we extend our deepest condolences to the people of India and to President Mukherjee's family during this time of mourning."

Mukherjee, who served as president from 2012 to 2017, died at the age of 84 on Monday following a brain surgery earlier this month.

Pompeo said in the statement that Mukherjee's distinguished career spanned more than half a century, during which he worked as a parliamentarian, cabinet minister and as president.

"His visionary leadership helped drive India's rise as a global power and paved the way for a stronger US-India partnership," he said.

Pompeo noted that Mukherjee championed the landmark US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement, a foundation of the US-India strategic partnership, and signed the Defense Framework Agreement to enable the US-India security relationship that is today.

"Few Indian statesman played a more vital role in preparing India for the mantle of global leadership in the 21st century," Pompeo said.

The Indian government has announced a seven-day state mourning.

