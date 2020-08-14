UrduPoint.com
US Extends COVID-19 Travel Restrictions To Mexico, Canada - Homeland Security Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

US Extends COVID-19 Travel Restrictions to Mexico, Canada - Homeland Security Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The United States has extended the so-called non-essential travel restrictions to Mexico and Canada through September 21 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, US Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement on Friday.

"We continue to work with our Canadian and Mexican partners to slow the spread of COVID-19," Wolf said via Twitter. "Accordingly, we have agreed to extend the limitation of non-essential travel at our shared land ports of entry through September 21."

The restrictions the United States imposed on non-essential travel to Mexico and Canada were set to expire on August 20.

More Stories From World

