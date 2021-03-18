US Extends Deadline for Filing 2020 Income Taxes to May 17 - Internal Revenue Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The United States has extended its deadline for the US public to file 2020 income taxes from April 15 to May 17, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said in a press release.

"The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced today that the Federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year will be automatically extended from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021.

The IRS will be providing formal guidance in the coming days," the release said on Wednesday.

The decision to extend the deadline was made to help provide some relief for the US public struggling amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the release said.

The release added that some residents in the US states of Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas have until June 15 to file their income taxes due to the federal disaster declarations declared in those states during the severe winter storm in February.