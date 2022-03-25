UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2022 | 03:30 AM

US Extends Deadline for US Companies to Cutoff Russian Seafood by June 23 - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The United States extended the deadline to enforce the ban on Russian seafood from March 25 to June 23, the Treasury Department said.

"(General License) GL 17A provides such authorization for importing alcoholic beverages or non-industrial diamonds of Russian Federation origin through March 25, 2022 and authorization for importing fish, seafood, and preparations thereof of Russian Federation origin through June 23, 2022," the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

Earlier in March, President Joe Biden announced a ban on US imports of seafood, alcohol and diamonds from Russia over its special operation in Ukraine.

The Treasury Department said the ban does not prohibit US persons from engaging in transactions to sell or re-direct shipments outside the United States that were previously destined for the United States.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after receiving requests from he breakaway Donetsk and Luhank people's republics to help defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry has said the special operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.

