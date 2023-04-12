Close
US Extends Export Restrictions For Russia's Ural Airlines By 180 Days - Commerce Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 07:10 PM

US Extends Export Restrictions for Russia's Ural Airlines by 180 Days - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The US Department of Commerce said on Wednesday it is extending by another six months a denial of export privileges for Russia's Ural Airlines.

"Renewal of the TDO (Temporary Denial Order) is necessary in the public interest to prevent imminent violation of the Regulations and to give notice to companies and individuals in the United States and abroad that they should avoid dealing with URAL in connection with export and reexport transactions involving items subject to the Regulations and in connection with any other activity subject to the Regulations," the department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said.

The Department of Commerce said that evidence presented by the BIS "demonstrates" the airline has violated TDO's regulations multiple times and is very likely to further infringe them.

The TDO is effective as of today and will remain in place for 180 days. All types of transactions with Ural Airlines, notably those involving the transfer of commodities, software or technologies, are prohibited

In October 2022, the Commerce Department signed an order denying Ural Airlines JSC export privileges for 180 days, to prevent an "imminent violation" of current regulations.

The restrictions were imposed as part of the US's response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

