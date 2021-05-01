US Extends Face Mask Mandate for Public Transportation Until September 13 - TSA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The US Transportation Security Administration said on Friday that it has extended the face mask mandate for public transportation until September 13.

"The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is extending the face mask requirement for individuals across all transportation networks throughout the United States, including at airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems through September 13," the release said.

The release also underscored that in spite of the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for fully vaccinated people announced in April, CDC still requires all individuals to wear a face mask during public transportation.

TSA introduced the mask mandate on February 1, requiring individuals to wear a face mask at TSA airport screening checkpoints and throughout the commercial and public transportation systems, that was set to expire on May 11.

On January 31, the agency also recommended to impose fines on individuals who violate the face mask requirement ranging from $250 for the first offense up to $1500 for repeat offenders.