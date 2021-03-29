US Extends Freeze on Tenant Evictions Until June - Health Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The United States has extended until June its freeze on eviction of tenants unable to pay rent to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Monday.

"The moratorium that was scheduled to expire on March 31, 2021 is now extended through June 30, 2021," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. "Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings - like homeless shelters - by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19."

The White House said in a separate statement that the Biden administration was continuing its multi-agency effort to support both tenants and landlords, especially through assistance of rent and utility payments.

The departments of Treasury, Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission are coordinating these efforts in addition to the CDC, the White House said.

The freeze on evictions as well as government assistance for rent has been in place since the pandemic broke out last March last year.

The United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April at the height of lockdowns and other restrictive measures forced by the government. About 10 million of those jobs may have not returned, data shows. The economy itself shrank 3.5 percent in 2020, after a 2.2 percent growth in 2019.