UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Extends Grace Period Allowing 190,000 Salvadorans To Stay

Umer Jamshaid 33 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 10:58 PM

US extends grace period allowing 190,000 Salvadorans to stay

The United States has extended a measure allowing 190,000 Salvadorans to remain and work legally in the country, the Central American country's President Nayib Bukele said on Monday

San Salvador, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The United States has extended a measure allowing 190,000 Salvadorans to remain and work legally in the country, the Central American country's President Nayib Bukele said on Monday.

The temporary protected status (TPS) was created in 2001 and granted to Salvadorans already in the US following two devastating earthquakes in El Salvador.

US ambassador to El Salvador, Douglas Johnson said he was "delighted" with the announcement, in a video shared by Bukele on his Twitter account.

The TPS was due to end on January 2, 2020 but has been extended by a year.

"This is recognition of the achievements and good work of President Nayib Bukele's government," said Johnson.

Bukele said this measure would allow "additional time to find a permanent solution" for the migrants.

Some three million Salvadorans live in the United States. In 2018 they sent home almost $5.5 billion in remittances to family members, accounting for close to 16 percent of the country's GDP.

Related Topics

Twitter Douglas El Salvador United States January 2018 2020 Family Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

US Rules Out Policing Role in Syria, Solving Dispu ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's New Gas Transportation System Operator R ..

2 minutes ago

Halep mounts raging comeback for win over Andreesc ..

4 minutes ago

Stam leaves Feyenoord after Ajax hammering

4 minutes ago

Trump Recommends Firing of Chicago Police Chief Ov ..

22 minutes ago

Ukraine May Consider Agreement on Direct Gas Suppl ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.