UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Extends Halt To Military Personnel Movements Until June 30 Due To Virus - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:50 AM

US Extends Halt to Military Personnel Movements Until June 30 Due to Virus - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper extended a ban on movements of US military personnel until the end of June in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus by American service members, their families and civilian employees, the Defense Department said in a statement on Monday.

"Effective today, Secretary Esper approved an extension to the stop move order through June 30 to aid in the further prevention of the spread of COVID-19. While the Department acknowledges that this order will have great impact on our service members and their families who are looking to proceed with their lives, the rapidly changing environment has created significant risks to service members, as the DOD continues personnel movements and travel," the statement read.

The statement noted that waivers are available for some categories of department personnel that were prevented from traveling under the previous stop-movement order.

The initial ban originally imposed March 12 was supposed to last until May 12 subject to review every 15 days.

The travel ban has halted deployments and transfers for as many as 100,000 service members, along with family members and civilians, according to media reports.

Defense officials said earlier that the department seeks the ability to test and process tests for 60,000 people daily by June to determine who can travel and who needs to remain in place for a period of quarantine.

Related Topics

March May June Family Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,122 new cases of coronavi ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Startup Hub delivers hands-on training for e ..

22 minutes ago

Air Arabia repatriates Emiratis from India

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Foreign Minister discus ..

2 hours ago

Financial and Economic Committee reviews 2020 gene ..

2 hours ago

UAE conducts over 25,000 additional COVID-19 tests ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.