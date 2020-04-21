US Extends Halt to Military Personnel Movements Until June 30 Due to Virus - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper extended a ban on movements of US military personnel until the end of June in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus by American service members, their families and civilian employees, the Defense Department said in a statement on Monday.

"Effective today, Secretary Esper approved an extension to the stop move order through June 30 to aid in the further prevention of the spread of COVID-19. While the Department acknowledges that this order will have great impact on our service members and their families who are looking to proceed with their lives, the rapidly changing environment has created significant risks to service members, as the DOD continues personnel movements and travel," the statement read.

The statement noted that waivers are available for some categories of department personnel that were prevented from traveling under the previous stop-movement order.

The initial ban originally imposed March 12 was supposed to last until May 12 subject to review every 15 days.

The travel ban has halted deployments and transfers for as many as 100,000 service members, along with family members and civilians, according to media reports.

Defense officials said earlier that the department seeks the ability to test and process tests for 60,000 people daily by June to determine who can travel and who needs to remain in place for a period of quarantine.