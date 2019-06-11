US Extends Length of Tours for Soldiers in Europe, Japan - Army

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 08:25 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) The United States has extended the length of tours of duty for its soldiers stationed in Europe and Japan, the US Army said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Effective June 1, 2019, the policy on the tour length for single soldiers has been revised," the statement said.

"The tour lengths to locations in Europe and Japan, for soldiers who are single with no dependents, will increase from 24 to 36 months."

The Army noted that previous regulations limited tours of duty for single soldiers to 24 month, while soldiers with families typically are stationed abroad for 36 months.

The changes with respect to the length of tours of duty should improve readiness, the Army said.

The Army also said that it has no plans to expand the new policy to other regions of the world beyond Europe and Japan.

