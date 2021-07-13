US Treasury on Monday extended its general license authorizing exportation and re-exportation of liquefied petroleum gas to and from Venezuela with the participation of the government-owned company, Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PdVSA).

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) US Treasury on Monday extended its general license authorizing exportation and re-exportation of liquefied petroleum gas to and from Venezuela with the participation of the government-owned company, Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PdVSA).

"...

all transactions and activities related to the exportation or reexportation, directly or indirectly, of liquefied petroleum gas to Venezuela, involving the Government of Venezuela, Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PdVSA), or any entity in which PdVSA owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest, [...] are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, July 8, 2022," the license said.