UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Extends License Allowing Transactions With Venezuela's PdVSA Until July 2022 - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 12:29 AM

US Extends License Allowing Transactions With Venezuela's PdVSA Until July 2022 - Treasury

US Treasury on Monday extended its general license authorizing exportation and re-exportation of liquefied petroleum gas to and from Venezuela with the participation of the government-owned company, Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PdVSA).

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) US Treasury on Monday extended its general license authorizing exportation and re-exportation of liquefied petroleum gas to and from Venezuela with the participation of the government-owned company, Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PdVSA).

"...

all transactions and activities related to the exportation or reexportation, directly or indirectly, of liquefied petroleum gas to Venezuela, involving the Government of Venezuela, Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PdVSA), or any entity in which PdVSA owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest, [...] are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, July 8, 2022," the license said.

Related Topics

Company Venezuela July Gas All From Government

Recent Stories

UNRWA Receives $1Mln Donation From China to Suppor ..

37 seconds ago

Mishal for strong legal team to fight Kashmir case ..

11 minutes ago

Senate body briefed on The Election Act (Amendment ..

11 minutes ago

Home Minister chairs meeting regarding law & order ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss mat ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia-Pakistan business portal launched

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.