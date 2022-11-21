US Extends License Authorizing Payment of Taxes, Import Duties to Russia March 7, 2023

UrduPoint.com

The United States has extended a license authorizing the payment of taxes and import duties to Russia on March 7, 2023, the US Treasury Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The United States has extended a license authorizing the payment of taxes and import duties to Russia on March 7, 2023, the US Treasury Department said on Monday.

"... U.S. persons, or entities owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by a U.

S. person, are authorized to pay taxes, fees, or import duties, ..., provided such transactions are ordinarily incident and necessary to the day-to-day operations in the Russian Federation of such U.S. persons or entities, through 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time, March 7, 2023."

